Theogefyro Bridge, Ioannina, Epirus, Greece

After Zitsa (Ioannina) near Lithino village, the Kalamas River made its miracle. It carved with its wild waters the huge rock and created a strange creature known as "The Theogefyro".

Its a rare geological phenomenon, a natural bridge which was carved by the rushing river Kalama.

Its about 45 meters long, 3-4 meters wide and is located about 20 meters higher than the river waters.

Unfortunately this beautiful place passed through history and now it is only a memory. As creative the nature was when it made it so disastrous was when it broke it. Fortunately, I was lucky and managed to admire it and take a picture before it becomes history.

