Natural Bridges State Park, Santa Cruz, CA, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I am fortunate to live in California and enjoy shooting seascapes at sunset. Having scouted several locations and compositions along the coast, this evening conditions look promising so I headed to Natural Bridges State Park in Santa Cruz. I got in the water, timing shots with the wave action. The camera is facing due south with the sun setting to the west, which is right of the frame. The coast you can see through the arch is Monterey. While the sky was blowing up with color, I preferred this black and white conversion to help simplify the shot.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now