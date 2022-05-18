Minneapolis St Paul, Minnesota, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The Mississippi River is the second-longest river in the U.S. and the fourth longest in the world. The river gets its start at Lake Itasca in Minnesota and flows through nine other states, all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. For its first 650 miles, it travels through Minnesota's pine forests, iron ranges and a deep valley, as well as through the heart of the Twin Cities. The cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are separated by the Mississippi River. This photo was taken from the Dartmouth Bridge which is where Highway I-94 crosses over from one city to the other.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now