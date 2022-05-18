Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables, Florida, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I was in the area of Coral Gables, Florida and taking some photos for a local contest called Capture Downtown Coral Gables 2022. I had my Nikon D5200 with me as I walked the streets looking for potential compositions in the affluent neighborhood that is known as the Beverly Hills of Miami. The architecture and architectural details of the city are classic and perfect for photogs. A tripods isn't necessary to capture the beauty, so you could walk around all day and not run out of great things to photograph. Coral Gables, is a city in Miami-Dade County, Florida, United States, located southwest of Downtown Miami. It's home to the 1920s Venetian Pool, carved from a rock quarry, with its grottoes, towers and bridge. The city is filled with fountains, parks, gardens, hotels, and other incredible spots that make it a photographer's paradise. The area is filled with wide, tree-lined avenues named after Spanish and Italian towns, and it features stunning Mediterranean Revival architecture. It is no wonder it is called The City Beautiful. My photograph was taken on street known as Alhambra Circle, which is a pedestrian-friendly destination, and as I was walking in front of the 4-star Hyatt Regency Hotel. The circles and arches of Coral Gables were the first thing that came to mind when I saw Landscape Photography Magazine's latest assignment. I thought my image Circles & Arches would make a great entry.

