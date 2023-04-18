Tuolumne Valley, Yosemite National Park, California, USA

This image was from a photographic trip to the Yosemite National Park High Country and the Tuolumne Valley. At this time, I lived about an hour from the South Entrance to Yosemite National Park and was a frequent visitor. The image was taken in the middle of some scattered high-country thunderstorms. In the position I was located, I could watch the sun's rays marching across the granite and treed landscape in the distance towards my location. It just became a question of waiting and would the light and clouds cooperate.

The rays of the sun piercing through the clouds, lighting up the rocks and the trees, and the stormy mood created by the dark clouds create an emotional image that focuses on the beauty and drama of the natural world.

