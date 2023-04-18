Moody Snowdonia, Wales

This picture was taken on a hike up Y Garn, Snowdonia. There were heavy rain periods on the trek, remnants of a recent storm that hit Wales 48 hours before. I could see a break in clouds coming in the distance and saw a Crag, which was interesting to photograph. It was then just a case to wait for the break in the rain showers, leaving me with dramatic skies and some nice side lighting on the valleys.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now