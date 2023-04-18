Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada

There were forest fires in Jasper in September 2022 when I was there. On the 18th of September, we had rain that ended most of it. On the 19th, the lifting clouds and the bit of smoke still rising from the forest in the lower right made a great atmospheric shot for me.

I took many "Lifting Cloud" shots that day, and most were good – just the type f weather I like in the mountains.

For this, I used my 100-400mm Canon lens; I really like telephoto landscapes; they get so much more intimate with the subject.

Processing was done with Affinity photo and Topaz Studio 2.

