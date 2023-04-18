Hardanger Fjord, Norway

I noticed the nice and cosy atmosphere outside when I woke up that morning. The fog slowly cleared, and the clouds broke a little and let the first rays of sunshine over the Hardangervidda on the fjord, the mountains and the clouds.

When I fetched the camera to capture the great mood, lo and behold, there was a cloud just above the one pillar of the bridge. So quickly lifted the camera on the tripod, set F8 and automatic exposure, selected the appropriate section and pulled the trigger.

Again and again, I look at this picture and think back to the beautiful vacation in this fabulously beautiful country.

