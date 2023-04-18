Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

I made my first trip to Glacier National Park in September 2019. My first drive up the Going-to-the-Sun Road was enough for me to fall in love with the park. As I climbed toward Logan Pass, the views just kept getting better on this cloudy, rainy morning. Finally, approaching a pullout for Bird Woman Falls, the clouds began to break up, and I decided to stop and photograph the scene. The clouds eventually framed the waterfall on the other side of the canyon, while the sunrise light added some color to the sky. The wispy fog in the foreground completed the moody feel.

