Blue Hour over Seattle, Washington, USA

Blue hour over Seattle city center after a stunning sunset. This photo was taken from West Seattle Alki Beach Pier at Duwamish Head. After shooting the sunset over the Olympic Mountains in the west, we turned east and saw the beautiful cloud hovering over the cityscape with the famous Space Needle to the left of the skyline. Although the cloud looked stormy, there was no rain, and Elliott Bay was beautiful and still with the amazing blue hour light coming through.

