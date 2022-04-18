Port Aransas, Texas, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Having access to a beach house on the island is such a nice thing so that when you visit, you can go visit your favorite spots during your favorite times of day and hopefully, you'll get the shot you were hoping for. Like this one. This area is where Hurricane Harvey decided to make landfall. This area was mowed down flat and waterways changed forever because of the power of the storm. Luckily no human lives were lost here, but the wildlife/bird sanctuary was reduced to splinters. It's taken a few years, but life is once again thriving here. Scars remain, but nature prevails.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

