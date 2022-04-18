Golden Horn Light, Breakwater, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

A favourite place of mine to go when there's a northerly wind and a fairly high tide, not as good as on a real stormy day, but this wave (to me anyway) looks like some sea goddess with her face upturned facing into the weather, challenging it!!

This is at the end of the Harbour Breakwater at Fraserburgh, the light is called the Golden Horn. The main lighthouse is actually behind where I was standing, but this one is where the real drama lies every time there's a storm. It is also a good vantage point to watch the fishing boats come and go from the safe port. Many years ago now, in 1953, the Fraserburgh Lifeboat went down with all hands lost, close to the light that you see here. That affected the town greatly with all the crew being local volunteers. This was the 3rd tragedy, all in the 1900s , involving Fraserburgh lifeboats, we should never overlook the sheer courage of the crew who volunteer for the posts.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now