Coastal Cliffs, Zambujeira, Alentejo, Portugal

This photo was taken last January, as I was walking along the littoral trail that connects the towns of Cavaleiro and Zambujeira-do-Mar, in Portugal’s southwest coast. It was a cold and windy afternoon, with no clouds in the sky. I was scouting for the location of nesting places of a species of white stork. This bird is unique because it builds its nests in these coastal cliffs, arriving in the region during February – March. As I write this, in April, I already went back to photograph them. But back to the story of this photo, during this walk I was also testing a new lens, a 70-300mm zoom, which has some important features for me: robust, good quality, with enough reach, and with image stabilization. These are important attributes while photographing in this region, both for birds and for landscapes.

This photo shows a general view of the coastal cliffs at sunset, with the warm light illuminating the layered rocks in golden hues, in contrast with the deep blue of the ocean. The longer than normal focal length helps in providing the so-called compressed perspective effect, while enhancing the texture of the rocks. Thanks to the image stabilization on the lens, I had no need to use the tripod for the photos I made, which is another bonus if one wants to walk a bit lighter. I took a few more photos from this viewpoint, before resuming my walk towards the village of Zambujeira-do-Mar. As always, the sunset in this coastal area never disappoints, and I had the opportunity to enjoy it from the top of these cliffs, surrounded only by the wind and the cries of the seagulls.

