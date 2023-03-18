Trollkonufingur, Vagar, Faroe Islands

Trøllkonufingur, which means the witch’s finger or troll woman’s finger, is a 313 m tall monolith on the southeast side of the village Sandavágur. Only 11 people are known to have reached the top.

Legend has it that Trøllkonufingur is the finger of a witch that came to throw the Faroe Islands to Iceland. However, when she went to the sea south of Vagar, the sun rose, and she was turned into stone and fell into the ocean.

She was so big that the back of her head and finger were above the surface when she reached the bottom of the sea. The back of her head is the island of Koltur, and the finger is Trøllkonufingur.

