The Alps, Innsbruck, Austria

What fascinates me about mountains is that they are huge but still silent and humble.

A quick escape to Innsbruck, Austria, brought me closer to this element of nature. Every time I witness them, I freeze and admire their beauty.

The great Alps stand behind the small town of Innsbruck in Austria. The golden yellow light of the setting Sun adds thrill to the feel. One must witness it in person to admire its true beauty. This is my medicine to the soul.

