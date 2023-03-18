Lofoten Islands, Norway

On our route from our lodgings in Ballstead in the Lofoten Islands, our tour guide stopped at a field alongside the road in the early morning. The sun was rising, casting light on the frozen field and small lake. It also highlighted the wisps of blowing snow.

We had just moments between jumping from the van, setting up our equipment and taking images of the beautiful landscape. The images are some of the rare ones that I post processed in both colour and black and white. I particularly like the image of the mountain with the blowing snow highlighting it.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now