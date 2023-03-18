Brejo Largo Beach, Alentejo, Portugal

Picture Story

This photo was taken on the southwest Alentejo coast of Portugal, just a few km from the village of Almograve. It shows the beach of Brejo Largo during low tide and close to sunset time.

This location is very familiar to me, as I like to visit this beach all year round. This photo was taken last November on a cold and windy afternoon.

One of the characteristics of this beach is its almost flat profile; when the tide is low, the incoming waves spread until they almost reach the cliffs. As a result, the water creates a thin film-like layer over the sand.

Over the last few years, a large amount of sand has accumulated, which has buried numerous rocks. Only a few rocks remain to jut out of the sand, and I like to use them as foreground elements to provide some context and depth in the photos. There are several challenges when photographing in these conditions. For example, the sand is very soft, and my feet are often buried in unforeseen pockets of sand and air; for this reason, some care is required when setting up the tripod because its feet tend to sink in too. I use some accessory disks on the tripod’s feet to counter this, which works very well.

Finally, one must watch out for incoming waves. Once satisfied with all the conditions, I frame the shot and trigger the camera. Using a wide-angle lens is a good option for this type of subject. I like this photo very much because of how the soft sunset light subtly falls upon the cliffs and the dark foreground rocks, with the wispy clouds complementing the sand.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now