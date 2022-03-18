Little Presque Isle, Marquette, Michigan, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

We arrived early enough to hike up the 20 minutes to the top of Sugarloaf Mountain just north of Marquette Michigan. I'm only carrying my Nikon Z50 as it's a small, lightweight camera that has impressed me with it's quality. It's smaller than any camera I've ever owned. Once up top, we waited for the sun to rise over Lake Superior. This image is before the sun broke the horizon and looking northeast towards Little Presque Isle and the Huron Mountains beyond. I left the tripod in the car so I used the railing at the overlook to steady my shot. The diffused light of the predawn sky was perfect for evenly illuminating the fall foliage and the bits of color in the clouds made this scene come to life.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now