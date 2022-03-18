Kananaskis Lakes Island, Alberta, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

My adventures began as I travelled for 25 days through the Canadian Rockies during late summer. I started from Waterton Lakes National Park and drove north through the mountain ranges up to Jasper and then back to Banff. The weather was ideal for photography with sunny and partially cloudy skies and a light breeze. This photo of an island was taken during a stop at the Kananaskis Lakes in Alberta, Canada.

It was early morning when I hiked up the Mount Indefatigable Trail and was mesmerized by the astonishing beauty of the mountains against the clear blue lakes. I took my usual landscape photos with my Sony a7R3 camera and the 16-35mm and 24-70mm lenses with a tripod including panoramas. I noticed a small island and took out my 70-200mm lenses and focused in on its details at 123mm. The reflections of the surrounding mountains illustrated just how small it was in comparison. Being at an elevation added to the islands appearance in comparison to when I looked at the same island from the shoreline.

Even though I had 25 days of travel, we all know that there is never enough time to visit and experience all the various locations. The benefit of this trip was to narrow down specific locations to revisit and other new places to capture on my next trip to the fabulous mountain ranges.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now