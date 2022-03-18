Eilean Musdile Near Mull, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

It was quite a journey, from our holiday home in the middle of Scottish nowhere to Oban where we had to get on board the CalMac ferry to Mull. We were to photograph puffins in the Treshnish Islands, a full day excursion including two boat trips and quite a lot of kilometers by road. Very much worthwhile, by the way! We almost missed the ferry but once on board we decided to be seated on deck. The camera soon came out, to take pictures of the ever smaller harbour of Oban. Halfway towards Mull the ferry passes some small islands. One of which, Eilean Musdile, is home to the picturesque white Lismore Lighthouse. Although the day did not start with clear skies, the darkblue clouds formed a flattering backdrop for the snow white lighthouse.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now