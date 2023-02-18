Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas, NV, USA

I decided to take my mother across the west to see what I had seen and more than before. So we had travelled through Colorado, the Four Corners, and then into Vegas. We then went to Red Rock Canyon outside of Vegas, and I started shooting in random spots and got this fantastic shot.

It was right before sunset so we could see the layers of rocks and the outline of the mountains in the background. It was such an amazing sight, and I was so glad I could take this to share with the world what I saw and how beautiful nature could be in a natural setting. I was also glad I could take my mother on one trip that would make more memories than just being in our living room growing up.

