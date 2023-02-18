Mt Kidd, Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada

On one of my many weekend exploration road trips into what is known as Kananaskis Country, located about an hour's drive west of Calgary, Alberta, my primary location was Wedge Pond. As it so happened, on my way to Wedge Pond, I passed this location just off the side of the road. What a serendipitous find. Not a breath of wind and this small reflecting pool instantly caught my eye. Mt. Kidd has a weird geologic fold that creates two summits on one mountain.

Being relatively new to mountainous terrain, I wasn't sure how long this windless weather would last, so I quickly parked along the roadside and scrambled through the brush to the water's edge — franticly searching for the right spot to get a good clear reflection properly composed and tinkered with a circular polarizing filter to find that happy medium of reflection and cut through the glare to get some interest in the shallow water in the foreground. I must have taken twenty shots from slightly different angles and settled on this one which is a stitched image consisting of two frames. It is easy to get carried away with foreground interest; before you know it, the main subject soon becomes secondary. Just in case you're wondering, yes, I managed to get to Wedge Pond, and the wind stayed calm for the majority of the morning.

