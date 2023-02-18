Mount Rainier National Park, Washington, USA

As I gazed over Reflection Lake in Mount Rainier National Park, I felt the familiar tug of creative inspiration. I knew I wanted to capture this stunning view in a way that would do it justice. So I pulled out my trusty Nikon D610 camera, knowing it would allow me to get the picture I wanted.

After setting the camera's 28mm lens to f/8 and a shutter speed of 1/1000sec, I took a deep breath and snapped away. I focused on the intricate details of the surrounding trees, their branches reaching out over the lake's still water.

The monochrome setting helped to emphasize the contrast between the dark trees and the bright sky, creating a sense of depth and drama in the final image.

