Lang And Plattkofel, Seiser Alm, Trentino, Italy

On the coldest day of our trip to the Seiser Alm in the Dolomites last week, I was faced with a difficult dilemma; crack open a beer or head out to catch the sunset on the Langkofel and Plattkofel. We were up at the Alm to go cross-country skiing, and I'd worked out my location for catching the mountains the day before. Because access to the Alm is limited, I needed to catch the last bus from Compatsch to Saltria and get off halfway.

I arrived just as the setting sun was caressing the tip of the Langkofel and was glad that I'd done the preparatory work the day before and could hit the ground running.

