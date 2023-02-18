Kilchurn Castle, Loch Awe, Scotland

I travelled up to Glencoe, Scotland, in mid-January this year for a few days of photography and stayed at the Kingshouse hotel. A few fellow photographers and I visited Kilchurn Castle before sunrise one morning. We walked down the water's edge, and I chose my spot to set up my camera and tripod to await the dawn.

I started taking photos as soon as the first light dawned and continued to take pictures as the developing light changed minute by minute. Finally, when the first rays of the sun hit the mountains in the background, I added a soft graduated filter to balance the brighter sky.

The snow-covered mountains and the low cloud reflecting in the loch give a dreamy atmosphere to the castle view. The weather was a perfect combination of snow and sunlight, but it was freezing, and after standing around for a couple of hours, I began to wish I hadn't left my flask of coffee back in the car.

I captured the image in raw and didn't have to do much in post-production. I cropped it into a panoramic format.

