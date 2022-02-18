Owen Sound Park, Ontario, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

While visiting friends in February outside town, where the lack of snow at this time of the year is an anomaly, I took an early morning walk through a nearby wooded area, where powder snow was deep and my snowshoes sunk to my knees. Mine was the only track and sounds were invisible. The milky grey of the sky showed no shadows. The lighting was not spectacular but what I saw was.

On hearing the sound of water I walked to the edge of a tree covered fast flowing stream, where a rare formation of ice was suspended from an overhanging branch. I took the picture knowing that later in the day this scene, with the warmer rays of the sun, would be no more.

