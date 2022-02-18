Intra Muros, Saint Malo, Brittany, France

Picture Story

This photo, which I had in mind for a long time, was taken in front of Intra-Muros in Saint-Malo, between the Fort National and the city.

To achieve it, I had to combine several factors: that the sea is at low tide (otherwise, this place is inaccessible) to have the sunset between the ramparts and the Grand Bé (the island on the right) either only in November or end of January-beginning of February, and of course, having a sky as I like them, cloudy as you wish, at sunset time, and of course, with pretty colors! Luckily, I don't live far...

But the difficulty didn't stop there: indeed, to get the scene I wanted, and despite the 14-30mm, the angle of view not being wide enough, I had to combine 2 views (horizontal) to achieve this panoramic result.

I also carried out various long exposure tests, with ND filters 3 stops, 6 stops and 10 stops, but I preferred this exposure time of 1.5 seconds to create movement in the water but not in the sky which was exactly as I wished.

However, I think I'll try this composition again with a (very) long exposure and maybe a new panorama, this time with views in vertical format, which I couldn't do that day for lack of time.

Regarding the equipment, I only used a GND Medium 2 stops filter, a Polariser...and a solid tripod, as always.

Do not hesitate to contact me if you would like further information about this place.

