Winter Skogafoss, Iceland

It was a fantastic experience to visit Iceland in the middle of winter last February 2023.

Despite the fairly flat skies, I still thought of photographing and isolating the points of interest from the multitude of people present in the scene.

So, once I was positioned in front of everyone, I shot this focus stacking from low to the ground using my faithful photographic filters, including my GND signature.

The icy mist is like a multitude of micro pins on the face.

