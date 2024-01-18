Winter Skogafoss, Iceland

It was a fantastic experience to visit Iceland in the middle of winter last February 2023.
Despite the fairly flat skies, I still thought of photographing and isolating the points of interest from the multitude of people present in the scene.
So, once I was positioned in front of everyone, I shot this focus stacking from low to the ground using my faithful photographic filters, including my GND signature.
The icy mist is like a multitude of micro pins on the face.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor