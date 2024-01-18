Col de la Forclaz, Martigny, Valais, Switzerland

That day, I had to pick up an order in neighboring France. The day before, it had snowed a lot from 1000 meters up. I decided to take the road from Martigny that passes through Chamonix, which is the most picturesque. It also occurred to me to bring my camera in case there was any worthwhile winter reason.

The pass is at 1500 meters, and the weather was cloudy. Upon reaching the pass, some rays of the sun made their way timidly, illuminating the landscape. I am excited to see some illuminated pine trees, with the background obscured by the clouds.

I couldn't contain my desire to photograph that unique moment that lasted just a few minutes. He had been the privileged witness of a singular moment of expression of nature. In short, landscape photography sometimes boils down to this: Having the correct technique means being in the right moment and place.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now