Waterfoot, Glasgow, East Renfrewshire, Scotland

Not being a morning person, I rarely capture sunrise pictures. This one was taken in January when sunrise is at a respectable time of the day. It was freezing, and the weir in the White Cart water had frozen. Snow had fallen on top of the ice, and only a tiny amount of running water could be seen. There were also 'ice pancakes' downstream.

Fortunately, there was sufficient cloud to light up at sunrise to give the gorgeous colour and texture to the sky. I managed to approach from the correct direction to avoid having my footprints in the snow.

It was a problematic dynamic range to cope with. I exposed for the sky and brought up the foreground in post-processing.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now