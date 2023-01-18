Snow Mushrooms, Hirafu, Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido Island in Japan is one of the snowiest places on the planet, often topping the record for the highest annual snowfall in the world.

After days of continuous snowfall, so-called 'snow mushrooms' can accumulate as compacted snow forms snow pillows over rocks in streams.

On a rare sunny day following a week of snowfall, I was pleased to be able to capture this image of some well-formed snow mushrooms while the setting sun lit up parts of the woodland in the background.

