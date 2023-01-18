Jurmo, Pargas, Parainen, Finland

This picture was taken around sunset on the island of Jurmo in the outermost part of the Finnish archipelago in the Baltic Sea, looking at the Killingharu islet in the background. The position is only 1km from the port where the boat to the mainland, M/S Baldur, arrives five days a week all year around.

The photo was taken in mid-March when there was still ice on the sea but also meltwater on the ice. The pastel colours in the sky fascinated me, together with the leading line of the pattern in the ice.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now