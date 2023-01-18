    Search
    Jurmo, Pargas, Parainen, Finland

    By Anders Blomqvist

    This picture was taken around sunset on the island of Jurmo in the outermost part of the Finnish archipelago in the Baltic Sea, looking at the Killingharu islet in the background. The position is only 1km from the port where the boat to the mainland, M/S Baldur, arrives five days a week all year around.

    The photo was taken in mid-March when there was still ice on the sea but also meltwater on the ice. The pastel colours in the sky fascinated me, together with the leading line of the pattern in the ice.

