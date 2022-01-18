Charleston Bridge, South Carolina, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Walking in the dark towards this beautiful creation, I was so focused I could have easily walked off of the path into the water. The mood was serene, the quiet almost deafening. The colors were breathtaking. The play between the lights and the shadows was a perfect harmony. I set up my tripod and thought about which angle would show off this beauty the best.

I knew that I wanted to have the end appear as if it was disappearing into the water, while preserving the two triangles underneath, and exposing the geometric patterns on the top. it is amazing to me as to how precise everything must come together in order for the bridge to be a success, let along a thing of beauty.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now