Mellon Udrigle, Wester Ross, Scotland

On a recent trip, we arrived at Mellon Udrigle Beach at the end of a long but fulfilling day in Wester Ross. The weather had been unseasonably cold, but the resulting conditions added to the light on the beach, the sea, and the mountains in the distance.

Although quite windy, we were aware that we were north of and safe from Storm Bert, which was causing havoc further south. The light fades quickly at this time of year, so we had about half an hour to set up, enjoy, and seek to capture this remarkable location!