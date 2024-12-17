Lyne Station, Peeblesshire, Scotland

The hoar frost was magical that morning and did not lift all day beside the stream, even in the strong sunshine. I was also very cold taking the shot despite the sunshine. The magpie in the tree was a bonus.
The picture was taken several years ago, on November 25th, 2016. I took many shots that day, including many close-ups of the frost, but I liked the contrast between the warm colours of the sunshine and the stark white of the frost in this one.
