Columbia River Gorge, Oregon, USA

Fall was in full force here in the Pacific Northwest. On this particular day, I was up early to photograph the sunrise in another location. It was actually on the Washington side of the Columbia River. Sadly, it didn't pan out. The fog was too thick to get a composition I was happy with.

Since I planned to photograph fall color and waterfalls in the Columbia River Gorge later in the morning, I headed over in that direction. I was getting pretty excited on the drive to see a cool cloud and fog conversion happening over the Columbia River. Instead of heading off to the first planned waterfall, I made a detour to the Portland Women's Forum State Scenic Viewpoint in the Gorge. I knew the higher elevation location would have a view of the Columbia River and the Vista House.

After setting up and looking at the view, I was in luck, as there was still a bit of fog and clouds left to make for an interesting photo. I have been to this location many times over the years, but I have never been there during the fall. I don't know why I have never thought to visit this location in the fall, but I am so glad I did. I was pleasantly surprised to see all the beautiful fall colors along the highway and river. The bonus was seeing the fog, clouds, and dappled light, highlighting the trees and shrubs below.

I imagine this viewpoint would still be beautiful without the clouds and fog during the fall season, but the extra elements were the icing on the cake for me!

