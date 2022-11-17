    Search
    Saugatuck Dunes State Park, Saugatuck, MI, USA

    By Thomas Miller

    The fall colors seem to come later this year, as this was taken on Halloween this year. I drove out to the lakeshore that morning and was not expecting fog, but as I drove closer the fog became thicker. I was excited to see what scenes I could find in the park with added fog. As I set out on the trail I came upon this scene with the golden hues of Autumn and the mist in background. I set up my tripod and camera and took some shots. It was so peaceful in the park that morning with the colors and fog. I can't wait until the next Autumn season.

