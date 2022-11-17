Grotte de La Goule Aux Fees, Dinard, Brittany, France

Picture Story

In Dinard (Brittany) the cave of "la Goule aux Fées" impresses. This gaping hole in the cliff continues to nurture myths and legends.

Many legends relate to the cave of the Goule aux Fées, in the district of Saint-Énogat. But there are also true stories: It was in this cave that the Lumière brothers made their first attempts at developing color photography.

Summer 1877, Auguste and Louis Lumière, inventors of the cinematograph, aged 17 and 13 respectively, spend their holidays in Saint-Énogat. Looking for a dark place to develop their photographic plates, they take refuge at the bottom of the cave of the Goule aux Fées.

But little by little, the tide rises and obstructs the entrance. The two brothers, trapped, then swear to each other, in case they get out of it, never to separate their two first names and to jointly sign the inventions they will make in the future. The water goes down again, and the brothers with the predestined name leave the cave, acting as a dark room: the Lumière brothers are born. They will make their first attempts at developing color photography here. Trials that will be crowned with success a few years later: In 1881, Louis Lumière succeeded in developing the famous dry gelatin silver bromide photographic plates that will be universally known as the “Blue Label”

For this photo, taken at sunrise at the end of September and at high tide, I chose this composition of 80 sec. which reflects the intensity of the wind and waves that morning. Filters used: GND Medium 2 stops and ND 6 stops.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now