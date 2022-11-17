Autumnal Monticello, Minnesota, USA

Autumn is a great time of year in Minnesota, especially photographers. For me, it is hard to drive anywhere without wanting to stop to take photos of the beautiful autumn colors. I often return to the same parks each year, because the colors are different every year. The temperatures, precipitation, and sunshine during the year affect the timing and vibrancy of the autumn colors. The best conditions for the most vibrant colors include a wet, warm and sunny spring and summer, followed by a cool (but not freezing) and sunny Autumn.

Since we had a very dry spring and summer this year, the forecast for vibrant color this autumn was not good. However, luckily the. forecasts were wrong and the colors were amazing! However, since this autumn was unusually warm, the trees changed color later than most years. Then the temperatures remained warm causing the colors to last into November.

