Autumnal Camp Sherman, Oregon, USA

I walked crossed the bridge. It immediately caught my eye. It was partially obscured by old down and leaning snags. I step over logs, under low hanging branches and wiggled my way through the thicket to stand in front of it. It was fantastic! It was just what I was looking for.

It was a bright, beautiful vine maple in full autumn color standing in the middle of a chaotic forest scene. A relentless light rain was falling.

The vine maple had already shed a good deal of leaves creating a great circle of yellow and orange at its base. Old reddish-orange pine needles and other forest jetsam made up the balance of the ground cover. The surrounding evergreen forest provided a perfect contrasting dark cyan-green backdrop. Dark straight branches stuck out from tall tree trunks giving the background an impenetrable feel.

I walked around it looking for a perspective that would support the intended story. The vine maple needed to be front and center. I positioned it between the larger, darker background trees. I lined up the small downed tree trunks so that they were pointed (mostly) towards the maple. I included green ground cover in each the lower corners as secondary points of interest. Most of the light was coming from behind me so I positioned the height and angle of the camera so that the largest of the wet vine maple leaves would be prominent in the frame.

I took just five photographs with only slight composition and exposure variations. Pleased with the final frame I move on to look for other forest treasures.

