Ukranian Church, Arden Hills, Minnesota, USA

This past summer, I saw this Ukranian church and stopped to get a drone shot. Nice, but I thought it would make a better photo in the autumn surrounded by colorful trees.
Yesterday, as I was driving to the church, it started to rain. I turned around, saw that it cleared, and turned around again. I really wanted this photo.
I took a number of shots at different angles and heights. After I decided which photo to use, I opened it in Photoshop and used NIK Color Efex for most of the edits.Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor