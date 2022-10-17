Ukranian Church, Arden Hills, Minnesota, USA

This past summer, I saw this Ukranian church and stopped to get a drone shot. Nice, but I thought it would make a better photo in the autumn surrounded by colorful trees.

Yesterday, as I was driving to the church, it started to rain. I turned around, saw that it cleared, and turned around again. I really wanted this photo.

I took a number of shots at different angles and heights. After I decided which photo to use, I opened it in Photoshop and used NIK Color Efex for most of the edits.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now