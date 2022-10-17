    Search
    Stepstone Falls, Exeter, Rhode Island, USA

    By Marion Faria

    The Stepstone falls area is part of a walking and hiking trail in Exeter, RI...it is a very popular place for photographers in the fall, when the leaves are changing color; during the spring and summer, with most of the trees and bushes a similar color of green, it can appear boring and monotone...but I have photographed in the spring and had one lucky image. The walking here can be treacherous because a lot of the rock covered ground has standing water and is slick...I speak from experience..it is important when shooting here that you go after a period of rain otherwise the water level is too low rendering the waterfalls nonexistent...also, it is a hunting area: during hunting season wear appropriate clothing so you will be seen as a human.

