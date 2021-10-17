Port Blanc Arch, Quiberon, Brittany, France

Picture Story

The arch of Port Blanc is an essential passage in Brittany for any landscape photographer.

Emblem of the Côte Sauvage, located on the west coast of the Quiberon peninsula in the town of Saint-Pierre Quiberon, the Port Blanc Arch is a curiosity of nature and maritime erosion. It is accessed by the Côte Sauvage coastal footpath.

However, since January 16, 2020 a municipal decree issued by the town hall of Saint Pierre Quiberon prohibits access to the Porh Pri cove and the arch of Port Blanc. The decree also prohibits approaching the edge of the cliffs where faults have appeared. Indeed, the cliffs are granite, but behind is a dune system, weakened by the alternation of significant drought and abundant rains. Consequence: the risks of rock falls and collapse are significant. The only solution for the moment: access the arch along the beach, accessible only at low tide.

I knew precisely what composition I wanted, but to have the sunset in the arch, it is possible only in October and February. It remained to find a day of low tide at sunset time, but also a day with favorable weather.

Last difficulty once there: the site is very popular, by tourists, by landscape photographers but also by wedding photographers. So very little time to get the right shot.

Finally, for the shooting, I only used a GND Medium 3 stops filter.

Do not hesitate to contact me for more information on this place and more generally, on the most beautiful places in Brittany.

