Lake Superior, Michigan, USA

I was actually on my way back to town before flying home from a great Fall trip in the upper peninsular area of Michigan, and parts of Wisconsin along Lake Superior. As I was driving, the sky became so stormy with great clouds, and I endeavoured to find access to the shoreline along the lake to possibly make one last photograph.

I was pressed for time, but I had to try, the sky was so wonderful. I found several little parks with waterfront access but they weren't right. Finally, I found one - and while I can't recall the name of it now, it offered me the opportunity to get down at the water's edge on a great beach with polished stones. The wind was so forceful, it was difficult to set up and work, but then that is what made the water so churned up and dramatic.

I set my tripod up so the camera was about 2 feet above the water, and aimed it downward to raise the horizon higher in the frame. I chose a slow shutter speed to blur the water just enough to have it express the rushing feeling I was experiencing, then I just kept making pictures as the waves rushed in, attempting to time it just right where I would have a wave and water motion but still show the beautiful stones. My feet were soaked at this point, but I didn't care. It was so exciting to be seeing Lake Superior looking every bit like an ocean with waves ebbing and flowing.

The sun was setting, and I got lucky to have a tinge of pink on the clouds and in the distant horizon, unexpected but very welcome. It remains one of my favorite photographs from that trip, and ironically was one of the last photographs I made. Proof that it isn't over until you step on that airplane, I guess.

