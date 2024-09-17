    Search
    Schuss Pass, Waitsfield, Vermont, USA
    By Michael Blanchette

    Schuss Pass is located along the Mad River Valley in central Vermont, USA. It includes multiple hairpin turns through the Green Mountain range, including 3637-foot (1109-m) General Stark Mountain. Given the abundance of snowfall here, the area boasts a small ski area considered one of the most challenging on the east coast of the United States. It averages more than 150 inches (380 cm) of snow a year and is well known for its narrow trails and little grooming, unlike most of its bigger competitors.

    I had been waiting for the right conditions to capture Schuss Pass in winter: fresh snow and bright, overcast skies without direct sunlight and contrast. In February, when the elements appeared to have converged in my favor, I headed north to Mad River Valley.

    These curves are more interesting from the air, so I had planned to use a drone instead of a camera. But when I arrived in the late afternoon of the first day, it was too windy to fly, and low clouds covered the top of the mountain, reducing visibility. So, I aborted the attempt to fly and vowed to return early the next morning.

    Conditions were much better the next morning when I took this photo from the drone. The trees were covered under a white blanket of snow from a recent storm, while the ploughed road surface emphasized the curves. While taking the photo, a white vehicle navigated one of the turns to add a sense of scale to the scene. A single home sits in the middle of the lower curve, almost completely blending in with the white background.


