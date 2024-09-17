Schuss Pass, Waitsfield, Vermont, USA

Schuss Pass is located along the Mad River Valley in central Vermont, USA. It includes multiple hairpin turns through the Green Mountain range, including 3637-foot (1109-m) General Stark Mountain. Given the abundance of snowfall here, the area boasts a small ski area considered one of the most challenging on the east coast of the United States. It averages more than 150 inches (380 cm) of snow a year and is well known for its narrow trails and little grooming, unlike most of its bigger competitors.

I had been waiting for the right conditions to capture Schuss Pass in winter: fresh snow and bright, overcast skies without direct sunlight and contrast. In February, when the elements appeared to have converged in my favor, I headed north to Mad River Valley.

These curves are more interesting from the air, so I had planned to use a drone instead of a camera. But when I arrived in the late afternoon of the first day, it was too windy to fly, and low clouds covered the top of the mountain, reducing visibility. So, I aborted the attempt to fly and vowed to return early the next morning.

Conditions were much better the next morning when I took this photo from the drone. The trees were covered under a white blanket of snow from a recent storm, while the ploughed road surface emphasized the curves. While taking the photo, a white vehicle navigated one of the turns to add a sense of scale to the scene. A single home sits in the middle of the lower curve, almost completely blending in with the white background.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now