Conwy, North Wales

We all know that photography is the art of capturing light, but I believe that when we remove colour from the equation and are just left with basic light and shadow, we get to the true meaning of the term.

One only has to study the work of the great Ansel Adams to learn how much time and effort he put into getting that balance perfect (considerably more than these days of digital processing). His work is still recognised today as some of the most evocative images ever produced, all without one spot of colour.

This was one of those images that I knew would be processed in black and white when I captured it. The original version certainly did nothing to catch the eye, and it was not until I removed the colour and did some judicious dodging and burning that this became my favourite image from this trip to Wales.

I have lived all my life in Tropical North Queensland, Australia, so travelling to Europe is about as far removed from photographic opportunities as I could expect to get. Having a son who lives in England gives me the perfect excuse and provides a great jumping-off point to so many different places. From where I live, I have to fly for two and a half hours just to get to our state capital. At that time, I could virtually be anywhere in Europe that I wanted.

I have read many articles written by very well-credentialed photographers who make the case for working exclusively in our local area. However, for me, living where there are only two seasons, a wet one and a dry one, the great attraction of this marvellous hobby is the ability to document places so vastly different that it makes me appreciate where I live just that little bit more.

