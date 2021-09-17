    Search
    Umiam, Meghalaya, Northeast India
    By Uma Sankar Das Bhuyan

    Picture Story

    This image was shot in Meghalaya, India on November 2019. It was around 5 am when I reached this spot to capture the sunrise. This place is usually covered with clouds and as the sun rises, the clouds start gliding away. The sunlight gets stronger, the clouds slowly start to move away and the road to the city, the industries and the layers of the hills are slowly unveiled. The scene looks mysterious as the clouds roll through the hills, the trees and the scattered habitation.

