Rotheneuf, Saint Malo, Brittany, France

Rothéneuf is a district north-east of the city of Saint-Malo (towards Cancale) and a former commune of Ille-et-Vilaine, located on the north coast of Brittany which has the particularity, in addition to its very beautiful coast, to have a small chapel facing the sea (the Notre-Dame-des-Flots Chapel: old customs post converted into a chapel in 1889).

At the end of summer, on the coastal path, it is possible to obtain a composition including not only this very pretty chapel, but also the sunrise between the rocks. To complete the composition, it remains to find a foreground, and for that, the local flora is perfect: from spring until the end of summer, there are various flowers all along the path.

For this photo, ideally, I would have liked the sea to be more present, but that morning, it was low tide. On the other hand, the good surprise of the day was the exceptional sky with absolutely magnificent clouds. I was worried for a moment that I wouldn't see the sunrise, but it showed up for 3 or 4 minutes and then hid again behind the clouds (hence the importance of being installed and ready before sunrise and ... wait).

For this photo, no long exposure, because I knew that I would have little time: only a GND Medium 3 stops filter to perfect the exposure (keeping an eye on the histogram so as not to overexpose the sun) and f/16 to get a nice sunstar. Do not hesitate to contact me if you want more information about this place.

