Rail Yards, Diss, Norfolk, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I needed to travel to Norfolk but had no vehicle available at that time so for the first time resorted to using the train in the belief that it would be more restful and less tiring than driving. It was autumn wih a cold wind blowing from the east so the thought of a heated railway carriage was in my mind.

Nothing was so simple though as there was no direct service between the west coast and east coast. All such voyages needed to be via London which entailed traversing the city with ones luggage.

Eventually the train arrived at Ipswich but that was still miles from my final destination which was Diss in the next county northwards.

A local train of two carriages eventually arrived to convey me to the small town of Diss. As we neared Diss the skies became very cloudy and overcast as the portents of a storm. Having expected to be creative with my trusty Rolleiflex that weekend I was well armed and prepared for the scene that greeted me upon my alighting from the train.

The sidings were occupied by coal trucks with timber sides strapped with bands of metal with the late afternoon sun bathing them with a firm but gentle light with background of industrial buildings and a continuous line of grain silos. The cloud filled sky was nearly black which gave a wonderful contrast to the sunlit middle ground.

As they say, right time, right place.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now