Praia Vermelha, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Picture Story

“Cariocas” don’t like cloudy days. That’s what says a famous song in Brazil about those who were born in Rio de Janeiro. When I got up that morning to shoot the sunrise I was a bit frustrated to see so many clouds. Decided to try something by the beach instead of climbing a hill. Got there, saw the iconic Sugar Loaf partially covered by clouds and the song came to my eyes.

There’s something special about cloudy days that evoke mistery, solitude or serenity. Even some peacefullness. This time it’s also a little provocative. We usualy see the Sugar Loaf pictured under blue skyes. Like that, the famous mountain is more than an icon. It is a citzen, a carioca itself. Hiden in the clouds, it is what it is. A mountain that has been there for millions of years and has seen many many sunny and cloudy days.

